Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Potgieter has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.

Potgieter has an average of 0.560 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.