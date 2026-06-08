Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa lines up a putt during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Aldrich Potgieter will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open. The tournament features a $9.8 million purse with Ryan Fox defending his title after winning at 18-under last year.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Potgieter's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|67-70-73-71
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|74-73-69-68
|E
|13.313
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|69-71-72-68
|-8
|85.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|67-67-67-75
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|84-75
|+15
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|5
|68-68-65-68
|-15
|300.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|74-70-68-71
|-5
|7.875
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.560 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged 0.419 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.659
|0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.163
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|154
|-0.423
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.247
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.174
|0.419
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.659 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 328.4 yards ranked first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter sported a -0.163 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.66, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 21.95% of the time.
- Potgieter has earned 502 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 60th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.