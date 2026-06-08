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26M AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Davis Riley finished tied for 59th at five-under when he last competed in this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Riley at the RBC Canadian Open.

Riley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5968-68-70-69-5

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Riley's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of five-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Riley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7166-71-73-75+52.800
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+11--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-70-70-72-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2063-70-63-69-2313.563
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC82-80+18--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6072-65-69-73-14.600
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-72+6--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC84-79+19--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4273-68-69-72-66.922

Riley's recent performances

  • Riley had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
  • Riley has an average of -0.554 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.333 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Riley has averaged -0.832 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-1.105-0.554
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.493-0.333
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.122-0.028
Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3100.083
Average Strokes Gained: Total155-1.410-0.832

Riley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.105 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.493 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 21.25% of the time.
  • Riley has earned 125 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 132nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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