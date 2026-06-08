Davis Riley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Davis Riley finished tied for 59th at five-under when he last competed in this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Riley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T59
|68-68-70-69
|-5
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of five-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|66-71-73-75
|+5
|2.800
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|63-70-63-69
|-23
|13.563
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-80
|+18
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|72-65-69-73
|-1
|4.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|84-79
|+19
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|73-68-69-72
|-6
|6.922
Riley's recent performances
- Riley had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
- Riley has an average of -0.554 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.333 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.832 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-1.105
|-0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.493
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.122
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.310
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-1.410
|-0.832
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.105 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Riley sported a -0.493 mark that ranked 141st on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Riley delivered a 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 101st by breaking par 21.25% of the time.
- Riley has earned 125 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 132nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.