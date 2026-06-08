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Aaron Rai betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Aaron Rai of England celebrates holing a 70ft birdie putt on the 17th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Aaron Rai of England celebrates holing a 70ft birdie putt on the 17th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Aaron Rai finished tied for 14th at eighth-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Rai at the RBC Canadian Open.

Rai's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T1467-70-65-70-8
2023T367-69-69-67-16
2022T1369-70-67-66-8

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Rai's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of eighth-under.
  • Rai's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 16-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Rai's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1973-70-73-70-255.000
May 17, 2026PGA Championship170-69-67-65-9750.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic565-67-66-71-1565.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2462-70-64-70-229.250
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4871-74-78-70+515.750
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC68-77+3--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2368-69-69-71-732.556
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2866-70-66-76-631.833
Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7377-70-72-70+14.875

Rai's recent performances

  • Rai has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of nine-under.
  • Rai has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.702 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Rai has averaged 1.481 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.0790.215
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4970.702
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.0750.137
Average Strokes Gained: Putting86-0.0060.428
Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6461.481

Rai's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.079 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.6 yards ranked 153rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.497 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 69.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rai delivered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
  • Rai has earned 972 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 28th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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