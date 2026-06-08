Aaron Rai betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Aaron Rai of England celebrates holing a 70ft birdie putt on the 17th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai finished tied for 14th at eighth-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Rai's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|67-70-65-70
|-8
|2023
|T3
|67-69-69-67
|-16
|2022
|T13
|69-70-67-66
|-8
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of eighth-under.
- Rai's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 16-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|55.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|1
|70-69-67-65
|-9
|750.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|5
|65-67-66-71
|-15
|65.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|62-70-64-70
|-22
|9.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|48
|71-74-78-70
|+5
|15.750
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|66-70-66-76
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|77-70-72-70
|+1
|4.875
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of nine-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.702 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 1.481 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.079
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.497
|0.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.075
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|-0.006
|0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.646
|1.481
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.079 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.6 yards ranked 153rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.497 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 69.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai delivered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
- Rai has earned 972 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 28th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.