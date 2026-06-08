Aaron Rai betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Rai has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of nine-under.

Rai has an average of 0.215 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.702 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.