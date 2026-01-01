Contact Us

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PGA TOUR National Headquarters
1 PGA Tour Blvd.
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
(904) 285-3700
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General inquiries
Please contact PGA Tour at the following departments:
Title Sponsorship and Official Marketing Partnerships:
- Michael Higgins; (904)-543-2113
Online Advertising and Promotion PGATOUR.COM:
- David Desmond; (904) 285-3700
PGA TOUR Retail Licensing:
- For licensing related inquiries: PGATOURLicensing@pgatourhq.com
PGA TOUR Entertainment:
- (904) 940-7000
PGA TOUR Affiliates Tournament Players Club Information and Outings
- (904) 940-4157
Tournament Players Club Network Office
TPC
110 TPC Boulevard
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082