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32M AGO

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen will compete at the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.

Latest odds for Neergaard-Petersen at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Neergaard-Petersen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-69-73-72-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-66-68-69-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7572-72-71-73+84.625
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-71-60-66-2882.500
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5568-73-70-74+15.200
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open6872-70-74-75+32.116
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4070-70-69-71-411.375

Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances

  • Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.379 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.120 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.4140.379
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.108-0.264
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.305-0.312
Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1090.318
Average Strokes Gained: Total790.1100.120

Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Neergaard-Petersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.414 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sports a -0.108 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 64.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivers a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 19.30% of the time.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has earned 172 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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