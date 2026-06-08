Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen will compete at the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Neergaard-Petersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-69-73-72
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T75
|72-72-71-73
|+8
|4.625
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-60-66
|-28
|82.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|68-73-70-74
|+1
|5.200
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|68
|72-70-74-75
|+3
|2.116
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|11.375
Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances
- Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.379 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Neergaard-Petersen has averaged 0.120 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.414
|0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.108
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.305
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.109
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.110
|0.120
Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Neergaard-Petersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.414 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sports a -0.108 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 64.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen delivers a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 19.30% of the time.
- Neergaard-Petersen has earned 172 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.