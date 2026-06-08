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26M AGO

John Parry betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

John Parry will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.

Latest odds for Parry at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • This is Parry's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Parry's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4768-66-70-69-118.5
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7073-71-70-73+75.75
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3168-68-70-71-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1366-67-65-65-2530.25
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1466-70-73-69-1051
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4870-68-67-71-49
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5572-71-69-73+15.2
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT872-65-68-72-1137.688
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6371-70-70-75+24.2

Parry's recent performances

  • Parry has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
  • Parry has an average of -0.337 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.460 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Parry has averaged -0.407 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.152-0.337
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3400.460
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.0610.104
Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.202-0.634
Average Strokes Gained: Total890.047-0.407

Parry's advanced stats and rankings

  • Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.152 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sported a 0.340 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Parry delivered a -0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he ranked 118th by breaking par 20.56% of the time.
  • Parry has accumulated 243 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.44% ranked 19th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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