John Parry betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
John Parry will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Parry's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-66-70-69
|-11
|8.5
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|73-71-70-73
|+7
|5.75
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|66-67-65-65
|-25
|30.25
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|66-70-73-69
|-10
|51
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|70-68-67-71
|-4
|9
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|72-71-69-73
|+1
|5.2
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|72-65-68-72
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T63
|71-70-70-75
|+2
|4.2
Parry's recent performances
- Parry has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Parry has an average of -0.337 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.460 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged -0.407 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.152
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.340
|0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.061
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.202
|-0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.047
|-0.407
Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.152 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranked 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sported a 0.340 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked eighth with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Parry delivered a -0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he ranked 118th by breaking par 20.56% of the time.
- Parry has accumulated 243 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.44% ranked 19th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.