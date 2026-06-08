Neal Shipley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Neal Shipley of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Neal Shipley will make his first appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in recent years when the tournament gets underway June 11-14 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course in Caledon, Ontario. The tournament features a $9.8 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat after winning at 18-under in 2025.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Shipley's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-70-69-67
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|73-67-70-68
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T68
|69-70-76-70
|+1
|3.200
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley has his best finish over his last ten appearances at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 6-under.
- He has an average of 0.777 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has an average of -0.439 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.021 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.778
|0.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.517
|-0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.626
|-0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.466
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.832
|0.021
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.778 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -0.517 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shipley delivered a -0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 20.07% of the time.
- Shipley has earned 26 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 181st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.