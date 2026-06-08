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31M AGO

Neal Shipley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Neal Shipley of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Neal Shipley of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Neal Shipley will make his first appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in recent years when the tournament gets underway June 11-14 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course in Caledon, Ontario. The tournament features a $9.8 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat after winning at 18-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Shipley at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • This is Shipley's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Shipley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-69E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4066-70-69-67-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3873-67-70-68-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC76-70+2--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6869-70-76-70+13.200

Shipley's recent performances

  • Shipley has his best finish over his last ten appearances at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 6-under.
  • He has an average of 0.777 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Shipley has an average of -0.439 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.021 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.7780.777
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.517-0.439
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.626-0.460
Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.4660.142
Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.8320.021

Shipley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.778 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -0.517 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Shipley delivered a -0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 20.07% of the time.
  • Shipley has earned 26 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 181st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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