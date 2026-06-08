Sahith Theegala betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Sahith Theegala of the United States watches his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14. Theegala looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Theegala's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|2023
|T38
|73-70-71-69
|-5
|2022
|T53
|71-70-67-73
|+1
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 38th at 5-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T32
|74-71-72-73
|+2
|28.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|67-70-71-73
|+1
|4.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|68-73-72-71
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|69
|72-71-72-77
|+8
|6.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|69-76-74-64
|-5
|27.438
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|62-70-64-70
|-22
|9.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-67-72-68
|-8
|35.375
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T10
|67-67-66-68
|-12
|72.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|67-74-68-77
|-2
|26.100
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 12-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.459 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.151
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.093
|-0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.328
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.162
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.432
|-0.459
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.151 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sported a 0.093 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 64.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala delivered a 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.98, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 22.13% of the time.
- Theegala earned 732 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 42nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.