Sahith Theegala betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Theegala has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 12-under.

Theegala has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.404 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.