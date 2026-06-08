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31M AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Mac Meissner missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in 2025 after posting a two-over total. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, looking to improve upon his recent struggles at this event.

Latest odds for Meissner at the RBC Canadian Open.

Meissner's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-71+2
2024T5767-73-68-72E

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of two-over.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Meissner's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4675-74-75-72+815.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT366-67-67-69-11145.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3168-64-71-67-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT967-69-64-71-1342.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1061-69-63-69-2642.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3071-70-68-72-724.333
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2868-69-71-65-723.955
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--

Meissner's recent performances

  • Meissner has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
  • Meissner has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Meissner has averaged 0.918 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.068-0.187
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2600.341
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2980.515
Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1250.249
Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6140.918

Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

  • Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.068 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.260 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 66.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Meissner has delivered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 21.98% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
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J.T. Poston
Tot
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R4
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-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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