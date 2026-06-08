Mac Meissner betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Mac Meissner missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in 2025 after posting a two-over total. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, looking to improve upon his recent struggles at this event.
Meissner's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|2024
|T57
|67-73-68-72
|E
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of two-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|75-74-75-72
|+8
|15.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T3
|66-67-67-69
|-11
|145.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|68-64-71-67
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T9
|67-69-64-71
|-13
|42.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|61-69-63-69
|-26
|42.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-69-71-65
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
- Meissner has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 0.918 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.068
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.260
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.298
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.125
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.614
|0.918
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.068 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.260 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 66.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner has delivered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 21.98% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.