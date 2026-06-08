Mac Meissner betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Meissner has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.

Meissner has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.341 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.