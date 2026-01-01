About Us
Mission
The PGA Tour’s mission is to deliver the world’s most compelling professional golf competition, featuring the sport’s greatest players, for fans, partners and communities.
Headquarters
1 PGA Tour Blvd.
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
Phone: 904-285-3700
Leadership
The PGA Tour co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas, and administers PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA Tour University. The modern-day PGA Tour was formed in 1968 when a subset of touring professionals broke away from the PGA of America.
Eligibility
Each PGA Tour player has earned a position on the priority-ranking system that is used to select full-field open tournaments.
Membership
PGA Tour members represent the world’s best players, hailing from more than 25 countries and territories.
Impact
The PGA Tour is one of the most impactful charitable organizations in professional sports – built upon a legacy of community impact and powered by its event and volunteers. Throughout its history, the Tour and its events generated more than $4.4 billion in charitable impact.
FedExCup Season
The 2026 PGA Tour season marks the 20th edition of the season-long race for the FedExCup. Contested from January to August, the 2026 FedExCup Regular Season features 34 official FedExCup events, including THE PLAYERS Championship, major championships, Signature Events, Full-Field Events and Additional Events.
Tour members earn FedExCup points based on their finish at each tournament, with the FedExCup champion crowned at the TOUR Championship in August. The player with the lowest stroke total over 72 holes will win the FedExCup, be credited with an official victory at the TOUR Championship and receive a five-year PGA TOUR exemption.
Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5
At the beginning of the season, the first 50 spots in each Signature Event field are set based on prior year FedExCup standings. The Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 are eligibility pathways for players — not already qualified — to play their way into Signature Events via the FedExCup standings.
- Aon Next 10: The top 10 players, not already exempt, from the FedExCup standings
- Aon Swing 5: Top five FedExCup points earners, not already exempt, from the swings of Full-Field Events leading up to each Signature Event.
Awards
The PGA Tour recognizes the following awards: FedExCup, Jack Nicklaus Award (Player of the Year), Arnold Palmer Award (Rookie of the Year), Byron Nelson Award (scoring average), Payne Stewart Award, Courage Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Tournament of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Charity of the Year.
Transparency in Coverage Machine Readable Files
Pursuant to the federal Transparency in Coverage Rule, the below link leads to machine-readable files containing in-network negotiated rates for covered items and services, as well as historical out-of-network allowed amounts and associated billed charges for covered items and services. The formatting of the machine-readable files allows researchers, regulators, application developers, and other interested parties easier access to review and analyze such data.
- To link to the UHC Machine-Readable Files, please click on the URL provided: https://transparency-in-coverage.uhc.com/.
- To link to the Optum Machine-Readable Files, please click on the URL provided: https://transparency-in-coverage.optum.com/.