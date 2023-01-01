About Us
Mission
By showcasing golf's greatest players, we engage, inspire and positively impact our fans, partners and communities worldwide.
Headquarters
1 PGA TOUR Boulevard
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
Phone: 904-285-3700
Leadership
Overview The PGA TOUR is the world’s premier membership organization for touring professional golfers, co-sanctioning tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada.
The modern-day PGA TOUR was formed in 1968 when a subset of touring professionals broke away from the PGA of America. Learn more about the TOUR’s history
Eligibility
Each PGA TOUR player has earned a position on the priority-ranking system that is used to select full-field open tournaments. See the full PGA TOUR Priority Eligibility Rankings
Membership
PGA TOUR members hail from around the globe. In 2022-23, there are 82 active international members from 25 countries and territories outside the United States.
IMPACT
Through the world of golf, the PGA TOUR, backed by its network of volunteers, drives positive impact at unprecedented levels to support and improve local communities. The PGA TOUR and its tournaments have donated more than $3.37 billion to date to support local organizations. Learn more about PGA TOUR IMPACT
The 2022-23 PGA TOUR Schedule features a total of 47 FedExCup events. There are 44 FedExCup Regular Season events, beginning with the 2022 Fortinet Championship through the 2023 Wyndham Championship. The FedExCup Playoffs features three events, culminating with the crowning of the FedExCup Champion at the TOUR Championship.
• Official PGA TOUR events award 500 FedExCup points to first place
• THE PLAYERS Championship, Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open Championship award 600 FedExCup points to first place
• World Golf Championships events and the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday award 550 FedExCup points to first place
• Additional events award 300 FedExCup points to first place
• As part of a Strategic Alliance, three tournaments are official events on both the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour: the Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship award 300 FedExCup points to first place, while the Genesis Scottish Open awards 500 FedExCup points to first place
• The first two FedExCup Playoffs events award 2,000 points to the winner (quadruple points of Regular Season events), while the Playoffs Finale, the TOUR Championship, features a strokes-based system (FedExCup Starting Strokes)
FedExCup and the FedExCup Playoffs
The 2022-23 PGA TOUR Season marks the 17th edition of the FedExCup, a season-long points competition offering a $75 million bonus pool. TOUR members earn FedExCup points based on their finish at each tournament, with an emphasis placed on wins and finishes. The top 70 players in the FedExCup at the completion of the Wyndham Championship advance to the FedExCup Playoffs, a series of three events that feature a progressive cut. The first two FedExCup Playoffs events offer 2,000 points to the winner (quadruple points of Regular Season events), while the Playoffs Finale, the TOUR Championship, features a strokes-based system (FedExCup Starting Strokes). The player with the lowest total score will win the FedExCup, be credited with an official victory in the TOUR Championship and earn $18 million.
FedEx St. Jude Championship
TPC Southwind Memphis, Tennessee 70 players
BMW Championship
Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Olympia Fields, Illinois 50 players
TOUR Championship
East Lake Golf Club Atlanta, Georgia 30 players
Bonus Money for the FedExCup ($75 million)
$18 million for first place, $6.5 million for second, $5 million for third, $4 million for fourth and $3 million for fifth
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 emphasizes player performance by rewarding the top 10 finishers in the FedExCup Regular Season standings, offering a shared $20 million total in bonus money.
Bonus money for the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 ($20 million)
$4 million for first place, $3 million for second and $1 million for 10th
Awards
The PGA TOUR recognizes the following awards: FedExCup, Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10, Jack Nicklaus Award (Player of the Year), Arnold Palmer Award (Rookie of the Year), Byron Nelson Award (scoring average), Payne Stewart Award, Courage Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Tournament of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Charity of the Year. See the full list of PGA TOUR Award Winners
Transparency in Coverage Machine Readable Files
Pursuant to the federal Transparency in Coverage Rule, the below link leads to machine-readable files containing in-network negotiated rates for covered items and services, as well as historical out-of-network allowed amounts and associated billed charges for covered items and services. The formatting of the machine-readable files allows researchers, regulators, application developers, and other interested parties easier access to review and analyze such data. To link to the Machine-Readable Files, please click on the URL provided here.
Transparency in Coverage Machine Readable Files
