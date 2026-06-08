Brice Garnett betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Garnett missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in 2025, shooting 1-under in two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event since 2023.
Garnett's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|2024
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|2023
|T68
|68-75-71-75
|+1
|2022
|MC
|72-73
|+5
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 68th at 1-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-66-74-69
|-5
|36.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|75-66-65-69
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-68-62-73
|-22
|9.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|69-68-77-70
|+4
|2.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|71-68-73-71
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
- Garnett has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged -0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.396
|-0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.218
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.036
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.106
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.756
|-0.380
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.396 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.7 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett has a -0.218 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett has delivered a -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 18.57% of the time.
- Garnett has earned 101 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 139th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.