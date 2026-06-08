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Brice Garnett betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Garnett missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in 2025, shooting 1-under in two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event since 2023.

Latest odds for Garnett at the RBC Canadian Open.

Garnett's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC66-73-1
2024MC73-73+6
2023T6868-75-71-75+1
2022MC72-73+5

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 68th at 1-over.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Garnett's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-66-74-69-536.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-73+2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1975-66-65-69-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-68-62-73-229.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC75-76+7--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT7169-68-77-70+42.800
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5071-68-73-71-54.382
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-72+3--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-72+4--

Garnett's recent performances

  • Garnett has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
  • Garnett has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Garnett has averaged -0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.396-0.094
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.2180.155
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green93-0.036-0.379
Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.106-0.063
Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.756-0.380

Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

  • Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.396 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.7 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett has a -0.218 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Garnett has delivered a -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 18.57% of the time.
  • Garnett has earned 101 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 139th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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