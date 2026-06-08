Brice Garnett betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.396 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.7 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett has a -0.218 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Garnett has delivered a -0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 151st by breaking par 18.57% of the time.