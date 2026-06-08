Harry Hall betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Harry Hall finished tied for 24th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Hall's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T24
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|2024
|T42
|69-71-71-67
|-2
|2023
|T34
|69-71-74-68
|-6
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|73-71-71-74
|+1
|32.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T8
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|187.500
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|70-69-72-71
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|69-67-70-67
|-7
|23.955
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T9
|73-69-68-70
|-8
|162.500
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 10-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.255 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 0.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.281
|-0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.018
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.383
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.236
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.320
|0.218
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.281 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sported a -0.018 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 119th with a 63.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranked 24th by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
- Hall currently sits 49th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 602 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.