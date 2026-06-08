Patton Kizzire betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.

Kizzire has an average of -0.971 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kizzire has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.979 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.