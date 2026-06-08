Patton Kizzire betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Patton Kizzire of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Kizzire looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he missed the cut.
Kizzire's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|2023
|T38
|71-70-74-68
|-5
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- His best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 38th at 5-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|70-72-63-70
|-9
|56.25
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|72
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|2.80
Kizzire's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.971 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.134 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.979 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -2.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-1.129
|-0.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.038
|-0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.308
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.376
|-0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-1.159
|-2.003
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.129 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.8 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sported a 0.038 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 61.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Kizzire delivered a strong 0.308 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kizzire delivered a -0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83.
- Kizzire ranked 144th with 92 FedExCup Regular Season points this season and ranked 150th by breaking par 18.58% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.