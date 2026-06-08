Lee Hodges betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. He looks to improve upon his tied for ninth finish at 14-under from last year's tournament.
Hodges' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T9
|67-67-63-69
|-14
|2023
|T25
|72-67-72-70
|-7
|2022
|T48
|66-70-77-67
|E
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 14-under.
- His best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for ninth at 14-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|64-71-70-73
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|72-69-71-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-68-62-73
|-22
|9.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|68-70-72-70
|E
|3.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|72-70-69-69
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|67-71-77-77
|+4
|9.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|69-72-67-72
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged -0.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.179
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.113
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.291
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.023
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.024
|-0.193
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.179 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.113 mark that ranked 68th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.02% of the time.
- Hodges has earned 181 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.