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24M AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas of Colombia watches his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Camilo Villegas of Colombia watches his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Camilo Villegas withdrew from the 2025 RBC Canadian Open after shooting 71 in the first round. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026, looking to improve upon his recent struggles at this event.

Latest odds for Villegas at the RBC Canadian Open.

Villegas's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025WD71--
2024MC75-70+5
2023MC75-69E
2022MC72-71+3

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Villegas's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he withdrew after shooting 71 in the first round.
  • Villegas has failed to make the cut in his last three completed attempts at this tournament, dating back to 2022.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Villegas's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-71E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4067-65-69-71-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-69-69-69-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open6373-69-75-69-22.738
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-72+6--
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-68-69-10--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--

Villegas's recent performances

  • Villegas's best finish over his last ten appearances came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 12-under.
  • Villegas has an average of -0.572 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.106 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Villegas has an average of 0.368 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Villegas has averaged -0.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.704-0.572
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1440.106
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4190.368
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.052-0.024
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.090-0.122

Villegas's advanced stats and rankings

  • Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.704 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.8 yards reflects his struggles off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas has a 0.144 mark. He has hit 63.53% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.48 putts per round and has broken par 20.29% of the time.
  • Villegas currently ranks 185th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 22 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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