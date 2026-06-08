Zecheng Dou betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Zecheng Dou of China plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Zecheng Dou missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with his sights set on making the weekend in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Zecheng Dou's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|75-74
|+5
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Dou's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Zecheng Dou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|71-68-65-69
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|66-67-69-70
|-8
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T57
|69-71-72-72
|-4
|3.298
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|72-68-66-70
|-8
|46.000
Zecheng Dou's recent performances
- Dou has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for thirteenth with a score of 11-under.
- Dou has an average of -0.482 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dou has averaged -0.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zecheng Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.417
|-0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.417
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|22
|0.314
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.018
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.332
|-0.151
Zecheng Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.417 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.417 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 67.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dou delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 21.96% of the time.
- Dou has earned 191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 109th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.