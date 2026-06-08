Zecheng Dou betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Dou has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for thirteenth with a score of 11-under.

Dou has an average of -0.482 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.