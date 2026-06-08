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17M AGO

Pontus Nyholm betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Pontus Nyholm heads to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course for the RBC Canadian Open, running June 11-14. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.

Latest odds for Nyholm at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • This is Nyholm's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Nyholm's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-74E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3170-70-66-71-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC68-75-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1469-66-68-67-1053.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1669-69-69-71-1029.000
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1367-70-72-66-956.250
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-72+4--

Nyholm's recent performances

  • Nyholm has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
  • Nyholm has an average of 0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.609 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Nyholm has averaged -0.401 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.3520.033
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.425-0.609
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.1020.259
Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.055-0.083
Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.619-0.401

Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nyholm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.352 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.1 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sported a -0.425 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 63.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Nyholm delivered a 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.54% of the time.
  • Nyholm has earned 152 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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