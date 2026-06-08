Pontus Nyholm betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Pontus Nyholm heads to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course for the RBC Canadian Open, running June 11-14. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in recent years.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Nyholm's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Nyholm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|70-70-66-71
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|69-66-68-67
|-10
|53.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|29.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|67-70-72-66
|-9
|56.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
Nyholm's recent performances
- Nyholm has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Nyholm has an average of 0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.609 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Nyholm has averaged -0.401 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.352
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.425
|-0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.102
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.055
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.619
|-0.401
Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings
- Nyholm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.352 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.1 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sported a -0.425 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 63.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Nyholm delivered a 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.54% of the time.
- Nyholm has earned 152 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 123rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.