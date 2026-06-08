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33M AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap of the United States watches his shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Nick Dunlap of the United States watches his shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Nick Dunlap missed the cut at last year's RBC Canadian Open after shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Dunlap at the RBC Canadian Open.

Dunlap's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-69+2

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Dunlap's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6070-67-73-71+14.5
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-65-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2469-72-66-69-820.2
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1760-70-64-70-2420.6
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D77-74+7--

Dunlap's recent performances

  • Dunlap has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
  • Dunlap has an average of -0.396 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.327 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dunlap has averaged -0.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-1.036-0.396
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.2940.327
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1280.413
Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.131-0.475
Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.744-0.130

Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.036 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sported a 0.294 mark that ranked 44th on TOUR. He ranked 152nd with a 60.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dunlap delivered a -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 19.02% of the time.
  • Dunlap has earned 50 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 170th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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