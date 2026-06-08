Jesper Svensson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Jesper Svensson of Sweden looks on while playing the seventh hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Jesper Svensson finished tied for 18th at 12-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Svensson's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|69-65-69-65
|-12
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|63-72-65-65
|-19
|70.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T69
|67-70-73-73
|+3
|3.100
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-66
|-8
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.874 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.505
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.652
|-0.874
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.068
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.314
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.530
|-0.655
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.505 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.2 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a -0.652 mark. He has hit 64.22% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.04 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 22.89% of the time.
- Svensson has earned 111 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 136th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.