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27M AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson of Sweden looks on while playing the seventh hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

Jesper Svensson of Sweden looks on while playing the seventh hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

Jesper Svensson finished tied for 18th at 12-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Svensson at the RBC Canadian Open.

Svensson's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1869-65-69-65-12

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT963-72-65-65-1970.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-72+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6967-70-73-73+33.100
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT867-69-71-70-1137.688
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-70-66-8--

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
  • Svensson has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.874 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5050.425
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.652-0.874
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.068-0.221
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.3140.016
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.530-0.655

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.505 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.2 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a -0.652 mark. He has hit 64.22% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.04 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 22.89% of the time.
  • Svensson has earned 111 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 136th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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