UNPRECEDENTED COVERAGE
PGA TOUR LIVE on the ESPN App features extended and expanded coverage that more than tripled the total coverage – adding more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming available. Live coverage will include 35 tournaments each year, with at least 28 tournaments having four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day.
New for 2026
A new era has arrived for golf bettors, as the PGA Tour and ESPN are doubling sports betting coverage for the 2026 PGA Tour Season with a first-of-its-kind watch-and-bet experience from sunup to sundown. "PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings" will air on ESPN during 12 marquee PGA Tour events throughout the year.
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FOUR WAYS TO WATCH
MAIN FEED
Stream the best action from across the course.
FEATURED HOLES
Exclusive coverage of a combination of par 3s and iconic or signature holes.
MARQUEE GROUP
Every shot from a highlighted group of the day.
FEATURED GROUPS
Simultaneous coverage of two other groups of players.