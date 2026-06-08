Steven Fisk betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Steven Fisk finished tied for 43rd at eight-under in last year's RBC Canadian Open. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Fisk's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T43
|67-69-71-65
|-8
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Fisk's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of eight-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|68-69-69-65
|-9
|70.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-64-67-69
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|70-72-66-70
|-6
|9.333
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|105.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|66-70-73-76
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|68-69-67-72
|-4
|9.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|75-71-75-72
|+5
|7.875
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|69-70-69-71
|-5
|18.000
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of nine-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.942 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.006
|0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.196
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|96
|-0.054
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.389
|0.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.145
|0.942
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a -0.196 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 65.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he ranked 90th by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
- Fisk has accumulated 270 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.