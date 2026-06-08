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Steven Fisk betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Steven Fisk finished tied for 43rd at eight-under in last year's RBC Canadian Open. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Fisk at the RBC Canadian Open.

Fisk's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4367-69-71-65-8

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Fisk's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of eight-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Fisk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1068-69-69-65-970.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-64-67-69-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3870-72-66-70-69.333
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-67-67-71-10105.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5466-70-73-76-35.860
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4868-69-67-72-49.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6275-71-75-72+57.875
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3769-70-69-71-518.000

Fisk's recent performances

  • Fisk has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of nine-under.
  • Fisk has an average of 0.306 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Fisk has averaged 0.942 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.0060.306
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.196-0.183
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.054-0.046
Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.3890.865
Average Strokes Gained: Total760.1450.942

Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a -0.196 mark that ranked 119th on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 65.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he ranked 90th by breaking par 21.63% of the time.
  • Fisk has accumulated 270 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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2

USA
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-12
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-11
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-5

-11

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Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
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-10
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-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
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-10
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Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
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T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

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A. Fitzpatrick
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