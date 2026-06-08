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29M AGO

Hank Lebioda betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hank Lebioda of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Hank Lebioda of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Hank Lebioda finished tied for 28th at 4-under in 2022 at the RBC Canadian Open but missed the cut at 4-over in 2023. He'll compete at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 as he looks to improve on his recent form at this $9.8 million event.

Latest odds for Lebioda at the RBC Canadian Open.

Hank Lebioda's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC77-71+4
2022T2869-70-71-66-4

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Lebioda's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 28th at 4-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Hank Lebioda's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-73+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6265-68-71-72-84.300
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic7468-70-72-74E1.618
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT660-70-63-68-2757.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5472-68-68-77-35.860
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1471-68-73-67-554.000
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6170-71-74-70-32.925
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4068-69-73-70-411.375
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6870-71-71-73+13.200

Hank Lebioda's recent performances

  • Lebioda has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Lebioda has an average of -0.521 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.049 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lebioda has averaged -0.591 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hank Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.195-0.521
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.062-0.049
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.0500.140
Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.308-0.161
Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.491-0.591

Hank Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lebioda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.195 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda has sported a 0.062 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lebioda has delivered a -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 17.66% of the time.
  • Lebioda has earned 141 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 126th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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