Roger Sloan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Sloan had his best finish at the UNC Health Championship, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 2-under.

Sloan has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Sloan has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.