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28M AGO

Roger Sloan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Roger Sloan returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Sloan looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Sloan at the RBC Canadian Open.

Sloan's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-71+1
2024MC72-69+1
2023T3469-70-73-70-6
2022MC70-72+2

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Sloan's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Sloan's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 34th at 6-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Sloan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXMC71-71+1--
May 31, 2026UNC Health ChampionshipT2567-71-69-71-232.5
May 24, 2026Visit Knoxville OpenT5870-64-68-73-95.3
May 17, 2026Colonial Life Charity ClassicMC69-72+1--
April 19, 2026Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera MayaT2767-74-74-71-228.75
April 5, 2026LECOM Suncoast ClassicT4269-68-69-68-1010.83
March 29, 2026Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic ClubT3471-63-73-74-720
March 8, 2026Astara Chile Classic presented by ScotiabankMC71-74+3--
March 1, 2026119 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroT2565-68-68-68-1128.75
Feb. 8, 2026Astara Golf Championship presented by MastercardT4167-70-69-72-611.88

Sloan's recent performances

  • Sloan had his best finish at the UNC Health Championship, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 2-under.
  • Sloan has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Sloan has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Sloan has averaged -0.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.159
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.120
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.161
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.172
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.289

Sloan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Sloan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.159 in his past five tournaments.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Sloan sported a -0.120 mark in his past five tournaments.
  • On the greens, Sloan delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, while posting a positive 0.161 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
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