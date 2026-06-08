Roger Sloan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Roger Sloan returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Sloan looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Sloan's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|2024
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|2023
|T34
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|2022
|MC
|70-72
|+2
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Sloan's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Sloan's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 34th at 6-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Sloan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|MC
|71-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|UNC Health Championship
|T25
|67-71-69-71
|-2
|32.5
|May 24, 2026
|Visit Knoxville Open
|T58
|70-64-68-73
|-9
|5.3
|May 17, 2026
|Colonial Life Charity Classic
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|April 19, 2026
|Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya
|T27
|67-74-74-71
|-2
|28.75
|April 5, 2026
|LECOM Suncoast Classic
|T42
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|10.83
|March 29, 2026
|Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|T34
|71-63-73-74
|-7
|20
|March 8, 2026
|Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|T25
|65-68-68-68
|-11
|28.75
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|T41
|67-70-69-72
|-6
|11.88
Sloan's recent performances
- Sloan had his best finish at the UNC Health Championship, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 2-under.
- Sloan has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Sloan has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sloan has averaged -0.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.289
Sloan's advanced stats and rankings
- Sloan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.159 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Sloan sported a -0.120 mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Sloan delivered a -0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, while posting a positive 0.161 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.