Kevin Yu betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu finished third at 17-under in 2025 and tied for 42nd at 2-under in 2024 at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of building on his strong recent performance at the RBC Canadian Open.
Yu's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|3
|65-69-63-66
|-17
|2024
|T42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of 17-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|65-70-72-71
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|70-68-73-69
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|69-70-66-69
|-14
|90.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|73-68-68-73
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-78
|+14
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 0.687 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.138
|0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.137
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.113
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.540
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.426
|0.687
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.138 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a -0.137 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 22.86% of the time.
- Yu has earned 139 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.