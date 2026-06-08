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29M AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Kevin Yu finished third at 17-under in 2025 and tied for 42nd at 2-under in 2024 at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of building on his strong recent performance at the RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Yu at the RBC Canadian Open.

Yu's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025365-69-63-66-17
2024T4270-70-67-71-2

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Yu's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished third after posting a score of 17-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Yu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3565-70-72-71-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5370-68-73-69-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-74-4--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open769-70-66-69-1490.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3073-68-68-73-222.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-78+14--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--

Yu's recent performances

  • Yu has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under.
  • Yu has an average of 0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Yu has averaged 0.687 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.1380.422
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.1370.104
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.1130.109
Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.5400.053
Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.4260.687

Yu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.138 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a -0.137 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 22.86% of the time.
  • Yu has earned 139 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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