Adam Schenk betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.409 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.511 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 63.31% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 18.73% of the time.