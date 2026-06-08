Adam Schenk betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk finished tied for 65th at three-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Schenk's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T65
|68-68-69-72
|-3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of three-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T74
|66-71-70-79
|+6
|2.550
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|74-68-67-68
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-72-69-74
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of seven-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -1.962 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.409
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.511
|-0.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.096
|-0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.491
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-1.507
|-1.962
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.409 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.511 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 63.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 18.73% of the time.
- Schenk has earned 106 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 137th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.