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22M AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Adam Schenk finished tied for 65th at three-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Schenk at the RBC Canadian Open.

Schenk's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6568-68-69-72-3

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of three-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Schenk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7466-71-70-79+62.550
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-67E--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-77+11--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3374-68-67-68-723.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-72-69-74-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-75+3--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--

Schenk's recent performances

  • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of seven-under.
  • Schenk has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Schenk has averaged -1.962 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.409-0.424
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.511-0.821
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.096-0.510
Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.491-0.207
Average Strokes Gained: Total156-1.507-1.962

Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.409 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.511 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 125th with a 63.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 18.73% of the time.
  • Schenk has earned 106 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 137th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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