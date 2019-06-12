Payne Stewart Award

The 11-time PGA Tour champion won three majors, including the memorable 1999 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, and finished runner-up at numerous majors over his storied carrier. His other iconic wins include the 1900 Byron Nelson, 1991 U.S. Open at Hazeltine, 1989 PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes and the 1999 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. To further highlight his achievements, he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001 and was honored with the distinguished Bob Jones Award in 2014.