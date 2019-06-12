Payne Stewart Award
Payne Stewart’s legacy lives on 25 years after his death.
The 11-time PGA Tour champion won three majors, including the memorable 1999 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, and finished runner-up at numerous majors over his storied carrier. His other iconic wins include the 1900 Byron Nelson, 1991 U.S. Open at Hazeltine, 1989 PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes and the 1999 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. To further highlight his achievements, he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001 and was honored with the distinguished Bob Jones Award in 2014.
Outside of his on-course achievements, family and friends viewed him as a devoted father, husband and philanthropist. He was a person of deep faith, but also he was known for his joking ability and of course – his unique golf attire.
Though his life was cut short by an airplane accident at age 42, Stewart’s impact lives on today through his namesake character and achievement award which celebrates his legacy of giving back.
The Payne Stewart Award, presented by Southern Company, is given annually to a player whose “values align with the character, charitable mindset, and sportsmanship that Stewart showed.” Each year’s recipient demonstrates these qualities in their own unique ways.
About Southern Company
Since its inception in 2000, Southern Company has presented the Payne Stewart Award alongside the PGA Tour to a professional golfer who best exemplifies Stewart’s values both on and off the course. With each award, they donate to three charities: The Stewart Family Foundation, the First Tee of the Ozarks, and an organization of the recipient’s choice.