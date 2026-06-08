Tom Kim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.

Kim has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.758 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.