Tom Kim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Tom Kim missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in 2025 but finished tied for fourth in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of returning to form at this tournament.
Kim's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|2024
|T4
|70-68-65-64
|-13
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|64-72-70-74
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-67-69-70
|-10
|5.860
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|69-68-66-67
|-14
|55.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|70-65-69-74
|-2
|5.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-70-69-72
|-4
|42.063
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|59
|75-67-72-69
|-1
|5.200
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|71-70-67-71
|-5
|25.167
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|73-66-71-68
|-6
|18.500
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.758 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.128
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.425
|0.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.165
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.266
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.195
|0.501
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.128 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.425 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 68.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranked 77th by breaking par 21.86% of the time.
- Kim has earned 187 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 111th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.