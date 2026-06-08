PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
34M AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Tom Kim missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in 2025 but finished tied for fourth in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of returning to form at this tournament.

Latest odds for Kim at the RBC Canadian Open.

Kim's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-69-1
2024T470-68-65-64-13

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Kim's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Kim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5464-72-70-74E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-67-69-70-105.860
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT669-68-66-67-1455.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-74-4--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5670-65-69-74-25.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1869-70-69-72-442.063
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5975-67-72-69-15.200
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3471-70-67-71-525.167
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3573-66-71-68-618.500

Kim's recent performances

  • Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
  • Kim has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.758 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Kim has averaged 0.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.1280.066
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4250.758
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.165-0.016
Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.266-0.308
Average Strokes Gained: Total700.1950.501

Kim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.128 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.425 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 68.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranked 77th by breaking par 21.86% of the time.
  • Kim has earned 187 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 111th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
12H AGO
Signature Scroll: Recapping Poston's remarkable victory at the Memorial
Signature Scroll
Image for article.
13H AGO
Kohles claims four-shot victory at BMW Charity Pro-Am
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
13H AGO
Poston avoids 'Golf’s Longest Day,' earns spot in U.S. Open, Open Championship
Latest
Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW