Michael Brennan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Michael Brennan of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Michael Brennan will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 as he makes his return to the RBC Canadian Open. This $9.8 million tournament will be defended by Ryan Fox, who won at 18-under last year.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Brennan has not competed in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|67-66-69-68
|-10
|88.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|81
|72-72-69-78
|+11
|3.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|65-69-72-72
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-71-70-73
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|65-71-67-70
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|69
|72-74-73-76
|+7
|6.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|16.574
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Brennan has an average of 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged 0.298 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.776
|0.844
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.014
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.561
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.298
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|-0.068
|0.298
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.776 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.6 yards ranked third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a 0.014 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 65.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 23.17% of the time.
- Brennan has accumulated 219 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.