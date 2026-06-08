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34M AGO

Michael Brennan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Brennan of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Michael Brennan of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Michael Brennan will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 as he makes his return to the RBC Canadian Open. This $9.8 million tournament will be defended by Ryan Fox, who won at 18-under last year.

Latest odds for Brennan at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • Brennan has not competed in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Brennan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT667-66-69-68-1088.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 17, 2026PGA Championship8172-72-69-78+113.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4265-69-72-72-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-71-70-73-244.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2865-71-67-70-723.955
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship6972-74-73-76+76.500
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2669-72-70-69-816.574

Brennan's recent performances

  • Brennan has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
  • Brennan has an average of 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Brennan has averaged 0.298 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.7760.844
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.014-0.177
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.561-0.446
Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.2980.077
Average Strokes Gained: Total98-0.0680.298

Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.776 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.6 yards ranked third on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sported a 0.014 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 65.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Brennan delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 23.17% of the time.
  • Brennan has accumulated 219 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Ryan Gerard
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2

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3

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Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
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-10
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-10

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ENG
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USA
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-10
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T4

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S. Burns
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-10
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Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
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-8
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-7

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