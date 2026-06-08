Lanto Griffin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Lanto Griffin returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Griffin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 27th.
Griffin's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|69-68-70-63
|-10
|2024
|T51
|68-71-72-68
|-1
|2023
|MC
|77-69
|+2
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T32
|71-67-72-67
|-3
|23.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|65-69-74-71
|-5
|3.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-69-67-67
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|63-71-60-69
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.223 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 0.112 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.102
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.360
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.210
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.273
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.021
|0.112
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.102 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.360 mark. He has hit 66.91% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.91 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.95% of the time.
- Griffin currently ranks 147th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 88 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.