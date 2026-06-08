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32M AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Lanto Griffin returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Griffin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 27th.

Latest odds for Griffin at the RBC Canadian Open.

Griffin's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2769-68-70-63-10
2024T5168-71-72-68-1
2023MC77-69+2

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Griffin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3271-67-72-67-323.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6765-69-74-71-53.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-69-67-67-1131.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1363-71-60-69-2530.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-72-1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--

Griffin's recent performances

  • Griffin has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
  • Griffin has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.223 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Griffin has averaged 0.112 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.102-0.187
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.360-0.223
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2100.099
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2730.423
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0210.112

Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.102 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.360 mark. He has hit 66.91% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.91 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.95% of the time.
  • Griffin currently ranks 147th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 88 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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J.T. Poston
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J.T. Poston
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1

USA
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-12
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E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
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-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
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-12
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Wyndham Clark
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W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

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W. Clark
Tot
-11
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-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
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