Lanto Griffin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Griffin has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.

Griffin has an average of -0.187 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.223 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.