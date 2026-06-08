PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark follows his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark follows his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Nicolai Højgaard missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Højgaard at the RBC Canadian Open.

Højgaard's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-71-1
2024T3568-69-72-68-3
2023MC74-73+3

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Højgaard's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 35th at 3-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Højgaard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-78+8--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4469-75-66-72+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT266-70-67-68-13375.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2375-68-73-66-640.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5573-68-70-69-49.500
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open268-62-63-71-16300.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5569-70-74-72+15.200
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2771-74-71-69-339.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-73-70-71-236.333

Højgaard's recent performances

  • Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
  • Højgaard has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Højgaard has averaged 0.485 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3420.474
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.5030.188
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1280.150
Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.162-0.327
Average Strokes Gained: Total111.1350.485

Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.342 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.7 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.503 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 66.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65.
  • Højgaard has earned 1,074 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 24th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
29M AGO
Kevin Roy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
29M AGO
Seamus Power betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
41M AGO
Power Rankings: See who's surging up north at TPC Toronto
Power Rankings
Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW