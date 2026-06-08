Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark follows his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Nicolai Højgaard missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Højgaard's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|2024
|T35
|68-69-72-68
|-3
|2023
|MC
|74-73
|+3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Højgaard's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 35th at 3-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|69-75-66-72
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T2
|66-70-67-68
|-13
|375.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|75-68-73-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|73-68-70-69
|-4
|9.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|68-62-63-71
|-16
|300.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|69-70-74-72
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|71-74-71-69
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-73-70-71
|-2
|36.333
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.485 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.342
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.503
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.128
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.162
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.135
|0.485
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.342 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.7 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.503 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 66.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 79th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65.
- Højgaard has earned 1,074 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 24th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.