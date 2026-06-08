Erik van Rooyen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14. Van Rooyen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Van Rooyen's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|2024
|T42
|66-70-70-72
|-2
|2023
|MC
|76-77
|+9
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 42nd at 2-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|65-72-74-73
|+4
|3.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-67-66-70
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|72-69-65-72
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|65-68-62-69
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T59
|72-69-71-74
|-2
|5.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|70-68-67-71
|-4
|9.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
Van Rooyen's recent performances
- Van Rooyen has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
- Van Rooyen has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|-0.077
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.632
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.212
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.372
|0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.548
|0.054
Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.077 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -0.632 mark that ranked 153rd on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 62.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 21.92% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.