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24M AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Erik van Rooyen returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14. Van Rooyen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for van Rooyen at the RBC Canadian Open.

Van Rooyen's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC67-71-2
2024T4266-70-70-72-2
2023MC76-77+9

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 42nd at 2-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Van Rooyen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab Challenge7065-72-74-73+43.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-67-66-70-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3872-69-65-72-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1765-68-62-69-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5972-69-71-74-25.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4870-68-67-71-49.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-71+4--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--

Van Rooyen's recent performances

  • Van Rooyen has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
  • Van Rooyen has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.238 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Van Rooyen has averaged 0.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee96-0.077-0.119
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.632-0.238
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.212-0.122
Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.3720.533
Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.5480.054

Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.077 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -0.632 mark that ranked 153rd on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 62.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 21.92% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

J.T. Poston
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J.T. Poston
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-12
R4
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-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
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R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
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-12
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-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
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-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
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-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
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-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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