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1H AGO

Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Alex Fitzpatrick (R) of England watches his shot from the fourth tee ahead of Matthew Fitzpatrick of England during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 11, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Alex Fitzpatrick (R) of England watches his shot from the fourth tee ahead of Matthew Fitzpatrick of England during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 11, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Alex Fitzpatrick has not competed in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026.

Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • This is Fitzpatrick's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Fitzpatrick's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT672-71-72-65-8250.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7572-70-72-74+84.625
May 10, 2026Truist Championship467-68-64-73-12325.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT972-66-74-67-9137.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans164-65-57-71-31400.000
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--

Fitzpatrick's recent performances

  • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • Fitzpatrick has two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
  • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.828 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5060.405
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-1.0340.828
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0110.009
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.188-0.150
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.3641.091

Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.506 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards this season.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a 1.034 mark. He has hit 68.75% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.31 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 25.35% of the time.
  • Fitzpatrick currently sits 20th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,117 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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