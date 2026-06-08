Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Alex Fitzpatrick (R) of England watches his shot from the fourth tee ahead of Matthew Fitzpatrick of England during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 11, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Alex Fitzpatrick has not competed in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Fitzpatrick's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Fitzpatrick's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T6
|72-71-72-65
|-8
|250.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T75
|72-70-72-74
|+8
|4.625
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|4
|67-68-64-73
|-12
|325.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|72-66-74-67
|-9
|137.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|64-65-57-71
|-31
|400.000
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Fitzpatrick has two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.828 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.506
|0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.034
|0.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.011
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.188
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.364
|1.091
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.506 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a 1.034 mark. He has hit 68.75% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.31 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 25.35% of the time.
- Fitzpatrick currently sits 20th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,117 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.