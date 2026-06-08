Trace Crowe betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Crowe has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.

Crowe has an average of -0.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.353 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.