Trace Crowe betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Trace Crowe of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Trace Crowe finished tied for 27th at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open with a score of 5-under. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Crowe's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T27
|66-68-67-74
|-5
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Crowe's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Crowe's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|71-70-68-74
|-1
|1.92
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|61-70-63-66
|-28
|82.5
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|18.82
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-61-68
|-25
|72.75
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T72
|68-71-74-70
|-5
|1.68
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Crowe has an average of -0.124 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.353 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has averaged -0.913 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.431
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.455
|-0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.118
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.360
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.364
|-0.913
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.431 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Crowe has sported a -0.455 mark. He has a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Crowe has delivered a -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he breaks par 18.06% of the time.
- Crowe currently ranks 149th with 84 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.