PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
33M AGO

Sean O'Hair betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Sean O'Hair returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14. O'Hair looks to improve upon his performance from his most recent appearance in 2024 where he finished T27.

Latest odds for O'Hair at the RBC Canadian Open.

O'Hair's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T2763-71-71-70-5
2023MC71-74+1
2022T6470-71-70-74+5

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In O'Hair's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished T27 after posting a score of 5-under.
  • O'Hair's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished T27 at 5-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

O'Hair's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-74-1--

O'Hair's recent performances

  • O'Hair's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
  • O'Hair has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • O'Hair has averaged -0.444 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.194
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.036
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.167
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.119
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.444

O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings

  • O'Hair posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.194 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his recent starts, O'Hair sported a 0.036 mark, showing slight improvement in his iron play.
  • On the greens, O'Hair delivered a -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, suggesting room for improvement with the putter.

All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
12H AGO
Signature Scroll: Recapping Poston's remarkable victory at the Memorial
Signature Scroll
Image for article.
13H AGO
Kohles claims four-shot victory at BMW Charity Pro-Am
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
14H AGO
Poston avoids 'Golf’s Longest Day,' earns spot in U.S. Open, Open Championship
Latest
Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW