Sean O'Hair betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Sean O'Hair returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14. O'Hair looks to improve upon his performance from his most recent appearance in 2024 where he finished T27.
O'Hair's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T27
|63-71-71-70
|-5
|2023
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|2022
|T64
|70-71-70-74
|+5
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In O'Hair's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished T27 after posting a score of 5-under.
- O'Hair's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished T27 at 5-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
O'Hair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
O'Hair's recent performances
- O'Hair's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
- O'Hair has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- O'Hair has averaged -0.444 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.444
O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings
- O'Hair posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.194 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his recent starts, O'Hair sported a 0.036 mark, showing slight improvement in his iron play.
- On the greens, O'Hair delivered a -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, suggesting room for improvement with the putter.
All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.