Charley Hoffman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman finished 67th at last year's RBC Canadian Open. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving on his recent performance in the tournament.
Hoffman's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|67
|70-67-69-73
|-1
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|2022
|T35
|68-68-71-70
|-3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished 67th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Hoffman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished T35 at 3-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Hoffman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-66-69-71
|-10
|5.860
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman's best finish over his last ten appearances came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished T54 with a score of 10-under.
- He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.028
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.372
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.519
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.511
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.430
|-0.578
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.028 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards has been measured.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman has a -0.372 mark. He has a 63.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he has a 20.05% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Hoffman currently has 6 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 200th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.