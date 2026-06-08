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25M AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Charley Hoffman finished 67th at last year's RBC Canadian Open. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with hopes of improving on his recent performance in the tournament.

Latest odds for Hoffman at the RBC Canadian Open.

Hoffman's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20256770-67-69-73-1
2024MC73-72+5
2022T3568-68-71-70-3

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished 67th after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Hoffman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished T35 at 3-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Hoffman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-66-69-71-105.860
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-75-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-69E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-73E--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-73+4--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--

Hoffman's recent performances

  • Hoffman's best finish over his last ten appearances came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished T54 with a score of 10-under.
  • He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoffman has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoffman has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0280.029
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.372-0.011
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.519-0.293
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.511-0.304
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.430-0.578

Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.028 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards has been measured.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman has a -0.372 mark. He has a 63.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he has a 20.05% Bogey Avoidance rate.
  • Hoffman currently has 6 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 200th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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