Vince Whaley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Whaley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.

He has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Whaley has an average of -0.549 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Whaley has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.