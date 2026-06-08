Vince Whaley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley finished tied for 52nd at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Whaley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T52
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|2024
|T33
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|2023
|T72
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|2022
|T35
|72-69-67-69
|-3
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|71-70-73-71
|-3
|5.86
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|23.96
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|69-74-75-69
|+3
|3.06
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|71-67-74-68
|-8
|16.57
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
- He has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has an average of -0.549 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has an average of 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.747 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.515
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.617
|-0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.316
|-0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.880
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.568
|-0.747
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.515 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.617 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 151st with a 60.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley delivered a 0.880 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.89, and he ranked 128th by breaking par 20.12% of the time.
- Whaley has earned 61 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 161st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.