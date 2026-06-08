Brian Campbell betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.

He has an average of -0.757 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Campbell has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Campbell has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.