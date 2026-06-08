Brian Campbell betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 for the RBC Canadian Open. The tournament features a $9.8 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat after his 18-under victory last year.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Campbell has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- He has an average of -0.757 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.510 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|82
|72-72-82-72
|+18
|3.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|72-72-71-70
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|70-73-72-70
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|68-72-74-73
|+3
|3.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|71-73-69-73
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.814
|-0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.566
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.321
|-0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.123
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-1.825
|-1.510
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.814 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.1 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.566 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 160th with a 57.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell delivered a -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 160th by breaking par 16.91% of the time.
- Campbell has earned 83 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 151st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.