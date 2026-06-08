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22M AGO

Calen Sanderson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Calen Sanderson will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open. The tournament features a $9.8 million purse and is defended by Ryan Fox, who won at 18-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Sanderson at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • Sanderson has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Sanderson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026Mexico Championship presented by Scotia Wealth ManagementMC71-73+2--

Sanderson's recent performances

  • Based on available data, Sanderson has only one recorded finish which was a missed cut.
  • His only recorded finish shows a missed cut at the Mexico Championship presented by Scotia Wealth Management.

Sanderson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
Average Strokes Gained: Total---

Sanderson's advanced stats and rankings

  • No statistical data is available for Sanderson's 2026 season performance.
  • Limited performance data shows he has struggled to make cuts in recent tournament appearances.

All stats in this article are accurate for Sanderson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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