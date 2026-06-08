Calen Sanderson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Calen Sanderson will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open. The tournament features a $9.8 million purse and is defended by Ryan Fox, who won at 18-under in 2025.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Sanderson has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Sanderson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|Mexico Championship presented by Scotia Wealth Management
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
Sanderson's recent performances
- Based on available data, Sanderson has only one recorded finish which was a missed cut.
- His only recorded finish shows a missed cut at the Mexico Championship presented by Scotia Wealth Management.
Sanderson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Sanderson's advanced stats and rankings
- No statistical data is available for Sanderson's 2026 season performance.
- Limited performance data shows he has struggled to make cuts in recent tournament appearances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sanderson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.