Eric Zhao betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
The 2026 RBC Canadian Open will be held at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14. The tournament features a $9.8 million purse with Ryan Fox as the defending champion after his 18-under winning performance last year.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Zhao's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Zhao's recent performances
- Zhao has no recorded finishes in his recent tournament appearances.
Zhao's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Zhao's advanced stats and rankings
- No statistical data is currently available for Zhao's 2026 season performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Zhao as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.