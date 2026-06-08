Brandt Snedeker betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Snedeker has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished in first place with a score of 18-under.

Snedeker has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.759 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.