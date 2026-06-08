Brandt Snedeker betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14. Snedeker looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Snedeker's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|2024
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|2023
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|2022
|T48
|68-70-72-70
|E
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 48th at even.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T36
|76-72-75-69
|+4
|23
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|28.75
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|67-66-67-66
|-18
|300
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|63-71-68-66
|-20
|4.9
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|71-70-71-71
|-5
|12.8
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|65-72-67-76
|-4
|42.063
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished in first place with a score of 18-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.759 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged 0.834 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.655
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.381
|0.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.459
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.352
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.537
|0.834
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.655 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.0 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sports a 0.381 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 20.61% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.