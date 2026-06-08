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23M AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Brandt Snedeker returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14. Snedeker looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Snedeker at the RBC Canadian Open.

Snedeker's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-70-2
2024MC75-68+3
2023MC79-76+11
2022T4868-70-72-70E

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 48th at even.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Snedeker's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3676-72-75-69+423
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2870-68-70-68-428.75
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic167-66-67-66-18300
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3063-71-68-66-204.9
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3971-70-71-71-512.8
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1865-72-67-76-442.063
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-70+1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-74+4--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-76+1--

Snedeker's recent performances

  • Snedeker has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished in first place with a score of 18-under.
  • Snedeker has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.759 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Snedeker has averaged 0.834 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.655-0.450
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3810.759
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4590.150
Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3520.375
Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5370.834

Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

  • Snedeker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.655 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.0 yards ranks 161st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sports a 0.381 mark that ranks 31st on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 20.61% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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