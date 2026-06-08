Ricky Castillo betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Ricky Castillo returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Castillo looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Castillo's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|64-74
|-2
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Castillo's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-69-74-71
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|68-74-69-75
|+2
|8.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|73-71-72-71
|-1
|9.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|72-70-72-67
|-3
|7.750
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|68-68-67-72
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|68-73-72-71
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T70
|71-74-77-74
|+8
|6.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|300.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|5
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|110.000
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Castillo has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged -0.670 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.033
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.212
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.087
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.024
|-0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|-0.068
|-0.670
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.033 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.8 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.212 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 63.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
- Castillo has accumulated 512 FedExCup Regular Season points (58th) this season, with his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 14.78% ranking 62nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.