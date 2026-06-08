Lucas Glover betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Glover has finished in the top-twenty once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of eight-under.

Glover has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.