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31M AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Lucas Glover finished tied for 20th at eight-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Glover at the RBC Canadian Open.

Glover's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T2069-72-70-69-8

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Glover's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of eight-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Glover's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4673-76-73-74+815.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7170-68-75-72+52.800
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+9--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3768-72-68-74-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1472-70-71-67-885.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4269-67-68-74-615.450
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenW/D72E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-73+10--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--

Glover's recent performances

  • Glover has finished in the top-twenty once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of eight-under.
  • Glover has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Glover has averaged -0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.128-0.020
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.0930.026
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.1470.007
Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.623-0.667
Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.991-0.655

Glover's advanced stats and rankings

  • Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.128 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.5 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover has a -0.093 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 61.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 125th with a 17.09% Bogey Avoidance rate.
  • Glover has earned 182 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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