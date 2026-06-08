Lucas Glover betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover finished tied for 20th at eight-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
Glover's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T20
|69-72-70-69
|-8
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of eight-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|73-76-73-74
|+8
|15.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|70-68-75-72
|+5
|2.800
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|68-72-68-74
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|72-70-71-67
|-8
|85.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|69-67-68-74
|-6
|15.450
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top-twenty once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of eight-under.
- Glover has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged -0.655 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.128
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.093
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.147
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.623
|-0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.991
|-0.655
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.128 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.5 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover has a -0.093 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 61.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 125th with a 17.09% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Glover has earned 182 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.