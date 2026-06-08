Shane Lowry betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Lowry has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Lowry has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Lowry has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.