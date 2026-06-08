Shane Lowry betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Shane Lowry of Ireland plays a shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Lowry finished tied for 13th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Lowry's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|64-68-68-67
|-13
|2024
|T33
|72-68-68-68
|-4
|2023
|T43
|72-69-70-73
|-4
|2022
|T10
|67-69-69-66
|-9
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 9-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|70-73-71-73
|-1
|44.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|68-76-70-68
|+2
|15.136
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|72-75-70-65
|-6
|40.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-69-67-72
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|70-69-68-80
|-1
|35.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|69-67-69-68
|-7
|23.955
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|70-67-63-69
|-15
|208.333
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Lowry has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged 0.473 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.166
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.301
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.088
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.382
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.761
|0.473
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.166 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sports a 0.301 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 67.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry has delivered a 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
- Lowry has earned 570 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.