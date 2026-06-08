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33M AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays a shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays a shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Lowry finished tied for 13th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

Latest odds for Lowry at the RBC Canadian Open.

Lowry's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1364-68-68-67-13
2024T3372-68-68-68-4
2023T4372-69-70-73-4
2022T1067-69-69-66-9

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 10th at 9-under.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Lowry's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2270-73-71-73-144.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4468-76-70-68+215.136
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2372-75-70-65-640.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4270-69-67-72-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3070-69-68-80-135.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2869-67-69-68-723.955
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-73+5--
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-73+3--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT270-67-63-69-15208.333

Lowry's recent performances

  • Lowry has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
  • Lowry has an average of 0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Lowry has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lowry has averaged 0.473 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.1660.104
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3010.074
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.088-0.082
Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.3820.377
Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7610.473

Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lowry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.166 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sports a 0.301 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 67.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lowry has delivered a 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
  • Lowry has earned 570 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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