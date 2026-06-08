Declan O'Donovan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Declan O'Donovan will tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open. The tournament offers a purse of $9.8 million this year.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- O'Donovan has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
O'Donovan's recent performances
- O'Donovan has no recorded finishes in his last ten appearances.
O'Donovan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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O'Donovan's advanced stats and rankings
- No year-to-date statistics are available for O'Donovan for the 2026 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for O'Donovan as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.