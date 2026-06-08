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28M AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

K.H. Lee of the Republic of Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

K.H. Lee of the Republic of Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

K.H. Lee returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14. Lee looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Lee at the RBC Canadian Open.

Lee's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC73-71+4

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Lee's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Lee's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC77-77+10--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-74+7--
March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenW/D75+5--
March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-68-2--

Lee's recent performances

  • Lee has not recorded any top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-under.
  • Lee has an average of -0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.293 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Lee has averaged -2.622 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.389-0.303
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.614-1.293
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.515-0.387
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.338-0.640
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.855-2.622

Lee's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.389 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a -1.614 mark. He posted a 51.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lee delivered a -0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 27.63 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 15.97% of the time with a 22.22% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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