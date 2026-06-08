K.H. Lee betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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K.H. Lee of the Republic of Korea lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
K.H. Lee returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14. Lee looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he missed the cut.
Lee's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-71
|+4
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has not recorded any top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-under.
- Lee has an average of -0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.293 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged -2.622 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.389
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.614
|-1.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.515
|-0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.338
|-0.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.855
|-2.622
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.389 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a -1.614 mark. He posted a 51.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee delivered a -0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 27.63 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 15.97% of the time with a 22.22% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.