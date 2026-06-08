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22M AGO

Chandler Blanchet betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Chandler Blanchet of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chandler Blanchet of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chandler Blanchet has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.

Latest odds for Blanchet at the RBC Canadian Open.

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • This is Blanchet's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Blanchet's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-69-74-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4469-73-70-70+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5273-69-70-73+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship7275-72-72-76+75.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3371-71-64-71-723.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1869-66-73-72-442.063

Blanchet's recent performances

  • Blanchet has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
  • Blanchet has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Blanchet has averaged -0.862 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.0600.114
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.0920.209
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.598-0.771
Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.454-0.414
Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.900-0.862

Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings

  • Blanchet has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.060 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sports a 0.092 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 66.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Blanchet has delivered a -0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 18.64% of the time.
  • Blanchet has earned 271 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 87th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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