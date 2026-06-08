Chandler Blanchet betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Chandler Blanchet of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Chandler Blanchet has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course June 11-14 in the 2026 RBC Canadian Open.
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Blanchet's first time competing in the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-69-74
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|69-73-70-70
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|73-69-70-73
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|72
|75-72-72-76
|+7
|5.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|71-71-64-71
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-66-73-72
|-4
|42.063
Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 4-under.
- Blanchet has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has averaged -0.862 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.060
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.092
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.598
|-0.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.454
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.900
|-0.862
Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.060 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sports a 0.092 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 66.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blanchet has delivered a -0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 148th by breaking par 18.64% of the time.
- Blanchet has earned 271 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 87th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.