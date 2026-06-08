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Corey Conners betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

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Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole with caddie Danny Sahl during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Corey Conners of Canada prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole with caddie Danny Sahl during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Corey Conners returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. Conners finished tied for 27th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

Latest odds for Conners at the RBC Canadian Open.

Conners' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2770-66-66-68-10
2024669-67-67-65-12
2023T2067-69-70-74-8
2022671-69-66-62-12

At the RBC Canadian Open

  • In Conners' most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Conners' best finishes at this event came in 2024 and 2022, when he finished sixth at 12-under on both occasions.
  • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Conners' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5374-75-79-78+1811.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT5568-73-72-70+310.500
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3167-72-70-72-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3073-69-74-67-527.438
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5567-69-73-71-49.500
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4975-73-71-75+614.625
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1469-69-70-71-554.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1369-67-72-74-680.556
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3369-74-72-72-125.300
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3771-69-70-70-421.563

Conners' recent performances

  • Conners has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 6-under.
  • Conners has an average of -0.244 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.070 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Conners has averaged -0.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.024-0.244
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.321-0.070
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.227-0.321
Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.316-0.066
Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.198-0.701

Conners' advanced stats and rankings

  • Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.024 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.6 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.321 mark that ranked 38th on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 66.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 20.67% of the time.
  • Conners has earned 320 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
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-12
R4
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-12

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USA
J.T. Poston
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-12
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2

Ryan Gerard
USA
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-12
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-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
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-12
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-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
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-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
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-11
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-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
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-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
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-10
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-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
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-8
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-7
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