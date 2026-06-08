Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for 21st at 7-under in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14 with his sights set on capturing his first win at this event.
Fleetwood's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T21
|67-70-64-72
|-7
|2023
|2
|70-70-64-67
|-17
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 7-under.
- Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished second at 17-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T4
|67-73-70-68
|-10
|312.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T5
|67-67-70-69
|-11
|266.667
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-70-75-67
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T52
|76-67-69-67
|-5
|11.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|71-68-73-76
|E
|27.600
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|67-70-71-69
|-11
|67.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|69-70-73-68
|-8
|200.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|49
|76-69-76-73
|+6
|13.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|69-66-70-67
|-12
|176.000
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 1.188 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.419
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.221
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.580
|0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.048
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.269
|1.188
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.419 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sported a 0.221 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 64.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Fleetwood has earned 1,428 FedExCup Regular Season points (10th) this season. He has an outstanding Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.580, which ranks first on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.