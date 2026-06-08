Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Fleetwood has finished in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.

He has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.

Fleetwood has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.