Ashton McCulloch betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Ashton McCulloch returns to the RBC Canadian Open, set to tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley - North Course from June 11-14, 2026. McCulloch looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
McCulloch's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|2024
|MC
|71-74
|+5
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In McCulloch's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
McCulloch's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
McCulloch's recent performances
- McCulloch had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-under.
- McCulloch has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.532 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCulloch has an average of -1.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCulloch has averaged -2.528 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCulloch's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.528
McCulloch's advanced stats and rankings
- McCulloch posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.346 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, McCulloch recorded a -0.532 mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, McCulloch delivered a -1.314 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCulloch as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.