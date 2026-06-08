Ashton McCulloch betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

McCulloch had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-under.

McCulloch has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.532 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

McCulloch has an average of -1.314 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.