Running with Rick: Betting value with Alex Fitzpatrick in Canada

In his five PGA TOUR starts this year, he has a win and three other top-10 finishes. The top 10s have all been in Signature Events, so he’s well-versed in tackling a strong field. He’s gained strokes off the tee in all of his measured events, but he’s doing more than just “gaining strokes.” If he had enough rounds to qualify for stats, he’d be inside the top 20 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. But that’s not all. His tee-to-green mark is sitting at +1.55 strokes per round, which is second in this field to his brother, Matt Fitzpatrick.